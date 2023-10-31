The Phoenix Suns (2-1) play the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) on October 31, 2023.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Spurs vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs vs Suns Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs shot 46.5% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 46.6% the Suns' opponents shot last season.

San Antonio went 16-23 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.

The Spurs were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Suns finished fifth.

The Spurs averaged only 1.4 more points per game last year (113) than the Suns gave up (111.6).

San Antonio went 17-27 last season when it scored more than 111.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Spurs averaged 115.1 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 111.

The Spurs conceded 121.4 points per game at home last season, and 124.7 away.

At home, the Spurs made 11.2 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than they averaged on the road (11). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.7%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs Injuries