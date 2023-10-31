The San Antonio Spurs (1-2) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Phoenix Suns (2-1) on Tuesday, October 31 at Footprint Center, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach Collins PF Questionable Illness 10.7 5.7 5

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Bradley Beal: Questionable (Back), Devin Booker: Questionable (Foot)

Spurs vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Spurs vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -6.5 226.5

