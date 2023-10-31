The Phoenix Suns (1-1) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT.

Spurs vs. Suns Game Information

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson posted 22 points, 5 rebounds and 2.9 assists last year, shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Tre Jones put up 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Zach Collins' numbers last season were 11.6 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the floor.

Jeremy Sochan posted 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Devin Vassell's numbers last season were 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant recorded 29.7 points last season, plus 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Last season, Jusuf Nurkic recorded an average of 13.3 points, 9.1 boards and 2.9 assists per game.

Drew Eubanks' stats last season included 6.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists per game. He drained 64.1% of his shots from the field.

Grayson Allen averaged 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Bol Bol's numbers last season were 9.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1 assists per contest. He sank 54.6% of his shots from the floor.

Spurs vs. Suns Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Suns Spurs 113.6 Points Avg. 113 111.6 Points Allowed Avg. 123.1 46.7% Field Goal % 46.5% 37.4% Three Point % 34.5%

