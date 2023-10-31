Spurs vs. Suns October 31 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns (1-1) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT.
Spurs vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Spurs Players to Watch
- Keldon Johnson posted 22 points, 5 rebounds and 2.9 assists last year, shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tre Jones put up 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Zach Collins' numbers last season were 11.6 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the floor.
- Jeremy Sochan posted 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Devin Vassell's numbers last season were 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made treys.
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant recorded 29.7 points last season, plus 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
- Last season, Jusuf Nurkic recorded an average of 13.3 points, 9.1 boards and 2.9 assists per game.
- Drew Eubanks' stats last season included 6.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists per game. He drained 64.1% of his shots from the field.
- Grayson Allen averaged 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Bol Bol's numbers last season were 9.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1 assists per contest. He sank 54.6% of his shots from the floor.
Spurs vs. Suns Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Suns
|Spurs
|113.6
|Points Avg.
|113
|111.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.1
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|34.5%
