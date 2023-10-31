The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers for Game 4 of the World Series, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are up 2-1.

The probable starters are Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) for the Diamondbacks and Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mantiply - ARI (2-2, 4.62 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (10-6, 4.15 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers are sending Heaney (10-6) to the mound for his 29th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing only one hit.

The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 34 games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.

Heaney is looking to secure his eighth quality start of the season in this game.

Heaney will look to collect his 19th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without allowing an earned run intact.

Andrew Heaney vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has a collective .250 batting average, and is 17th in the league with 1359 total hits and 14th in MLB play with 746 runs scored. They have the 17th-ranked slugging percentage (.408) and are 22nd in all of MLB with 166 home runs.

In 5 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Diamondbacks this season, Heaney has a 10.13 ERA and a 1.688 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .250.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Mantiply

Mantiply (2-2) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, throwing one scoreless inning of relief without allowing a hit.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 35 games this season with a 4.62 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .236.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in four straight appearances.

Joe Mantiply vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 233 home runs, third in the league.

The Rangers have gone 1-for-10 in three innings this season against the left-hander.

