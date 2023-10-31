Mitch Garver vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Joe Mantiply and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 4 of the World Series with the Rangers on top 2-1.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks while batting .270.
- Garver has gotten a hit in 63 of 99 games this season (63.6%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (22.2%).
- In 20.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Garver has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (37.4%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (13.1%).
- In 41.4% of his games this year (41 of 99), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.291
|AVG
|.248
|.392
|OBP
|.347
|.536
|SLG
|.462
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mantiply (2-2 with a 4.62 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers without surrendering a hit.
- In 35 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.62, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
