The New York Knicks, with Julius Randle, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent time out, a 96-87 loss to the Pelicans, Randle put up 10 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Randle's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-102)

Over 20.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+106)

Over 9.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+120)

Over 4.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Cavaliers conceded 106.9 points per game last year, best in the league.

The Cavaliers conceded 41.2 rebounds on average last season, second in the league.

The Cavaliers gave up 23 assists per game last year (best in the league).

In terms of three-point defense, the Cavaliers were ranked second in the league last season, conceding 11.3 makes per contest.

Julius Randle vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 16 13 4 6 0 0 0 4/23/2023 27 7 2 1 0 1 0 4/21/2023 33 11 8 3 2 0 1 4/18/2023 33 22 8 1 3 0 1 4/15/2023 34 19 10 4 3 0 2 1/24/2023 38 36 13 4 8 0 0 12/4/2022 35 18 9 4 1 0 0 10/30/2022 33 15 9 7 0 0 2

