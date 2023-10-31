Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County Today - October 31
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Denton County, Texas today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dallas Thunder at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 1:15 PM CT on October 31
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.