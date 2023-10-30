The Dallas Stars, Tyler Seguin among them, face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Considering a bet on Seguin? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus this season, in 16:32 per game on the ice, is -1.

Seguin has a goal in one of his six games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In three of six games this season, Seguin has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Seguin has an assist in two of six games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Seguin has an implied probability of 53.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Seguin Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 25 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 6 Games 2 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

