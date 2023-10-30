Stars vs. Blue Jackets: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 30
Monday's NHL lineup features an outing between the heavily favored Dallas Stars (4-1-1, -275 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2, +220 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Blue Jackets Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-275
|+220
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends
- Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in four of seven games this season.
- The Stars have won 80.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (4-1).
- This season the Blue Jackets have three wins in the six games in which they've been an underdog.
- Dallas has not played a game this season shorter than -275 moneyline odds.
- Columbus has not played with moneyline odds of +220 or longer once this season.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.