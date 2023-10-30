Game 3 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks is set for Monday, October 30 at Chase Field, with Max Scherzer taking the ball for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt taking the mound for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:03 PM ET. Currently, the series is knotted 1-1.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Diamondbacks have -105 odds to win. A 9-run over/under has been set in the game.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (3-9, 5.72 ERA)

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 66, or 58.9%, of the 112 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rangers have a 66-46 record (winning 58.9% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Rangers went 2-3 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (50.5%) in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 42-47 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Adolis García 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Evan Carter 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Corey Seager 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+130)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series -130 1st 1st

