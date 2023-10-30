On Monday, Marcus Semien (.233 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the World Series. The series is all tied up 1-1.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Semien will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .217 during his last outings.

Semien has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 176 games this season, with more than one hit in 31.8% of those games.

In 26 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.8%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Semien has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this year (69 of 176), with more than one RBI 22 times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 98 games this year (55.7%), including multiple runs in 23 games.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 81 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .337 .535 SLG .422 42 XBH 31 18 HR 11 54 RBI 46 43/35 K/BB 67/37 9 SB 5

