Looking for an up-to-date view of the UAC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

UAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Central Arkansas

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-2

5-2 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th

4th Last Game: W 24-21 vs SFA

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Tarleton State

Tarleton State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Austin Peay

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

5-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 53rd

53rd Last Game: W 48-45 vs Southern Utah

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: North Alabama

North Alabama Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Tarleton State

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 5-4

5-3 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 42-0 vs Morehead State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Central Arkansas

@ Central Arkansas Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Southern Utah

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 4-4

2-5 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 14th

14th Last Game: L 48-45 vs Austin Peay

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

5. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-3

4-3 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 56th

56th Last Game: W 34-27 vs SFA

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

6. SFA

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-5 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 58th

58th Last Game: L 34-27 vs Abilene Christian

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

7. Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-4

3-4 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 20th

20th Last Game: L 35-32 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Utah Tech

@ Utah Tech Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. North Alabama

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-5 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th

40th Last Game: W 31-30 vs Utah Tech

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Austin Peay

@ Austin Peay Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Utah Tech

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-5 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 31-30 vs North Alabama

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

