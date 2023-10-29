Tre Jones will hope to make a difference for the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

In a 126-122 win over the Rockets (his most recent game) Jones put up six points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Let's break down Jones' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Tre Jones Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-106)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 113.1 points per game last year made the Clippers the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Clippers were 13th in the league last season, giving up 43.1 per contest.

The Clippers were the 10th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.

The Clippers were the 12th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Tre Jones vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 27 8 2 4 0 0 0 1/20/2023 30 8 1 8 1 0 1 11/19/2022 26 6 2 10 0 0 1 11/4/2022 33 18 2 6 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.