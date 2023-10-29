The Los Angeles Clippers (1-1) go up against the San Antonio Spurs (1-1) on October 29, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Clippers allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Last season, San Antonio had a 16-22 record in games the team collectively shot over 47.3% from the field.

The Spurs were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Clippers finished 19th.

The Spurs averaged just 0.1 fewer points per game last year (113.0) than the Clippers allowed their opponents to score (113.1).

When it scored more than 113.1 points last season, San Antonio went 16-22.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Spurs scored 115.1 points per game last season. Away, they scored 111.0.

The Spurs conceded 121.4 points per game at home last season, and 124.7 on the road.

Beyond the arc, the Spurs drained fewer triples away (11.0 per game) than at home (11.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.7%) than at home (35.4%) as well.

