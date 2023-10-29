The Los Angeles Clippers (1-1) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (1-1) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSW. The point total for the matchup is set at 228.5.

Spurs vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -9.5 228.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio combined with its opponent to score more than 228.5 points in 52 of 82 games last season.

Last season, Spurs games resulted in an average scoring total of 236.1, which is 7.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Spurs covered 33 times in 82 matchups with a spread last year.

San Antonio won 19, or 24.7%, of the 77 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Spurs entered 29 games last season as an underdog by +300 or more and were 7-22 in those contests.

San Antonio has a 25.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

The Spurs' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .463 (19-22-0). On the road, it was .341 (14-27-0).

San Antonio's games finished above the over/under more frequently at home (25 times out of 41) than on the road (23 of 41) last season.

The Spurs scored 113 points per game last season, only 0.1 fewer points than the 113.1 the Clippers gave up.

San Antonio went 23-15 versus the spread and 16-22 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points last season.

Spurs vs. Clippers Point Insights (Last Season)

Spurs Clippers 113 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 23-15 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-7 16-22 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 16-4 123.1 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 12-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-15 12-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-14

