On Sunday, October 29, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) take on the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Information

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson recorded 22.0 points, 5.0 boards and 2.9 assists last year, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 32.9% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Tre Jones' numbers last season were 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the field.

Zach Collins recorded 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 51.8% from the floor.

Jeremy Sochan averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Devin Vassell averaged 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George posted 23.8 points last season, plus 6.1 boards and 5.1 assists.

Kawhi Leonard posted 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He made 51.2% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.

Ivica Zubac put up 10.8 points, 9.9 boards and 1.0 assists. He also made 63.4% of his shots from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Kenyon Martin Jr. posted 12.7 points, 5.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Russell Westbrook collected 15.9 points, 6.2 boards and 7.5 assists. He made 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 29.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Spurs vs. Clippers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Clippers Spurs 113.6 Points Avg. 113.0 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 123.1 47.7% Field Goal % 46.5% 38.1% Three Point % 34.5%

