The San Antonio Spurs (1-1), on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, face the Los Angeles Clippers (1-1). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSW.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Spurs vs. Clippers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSW Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clippers Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Clippers (-9.5) 228.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers scored 113.6 points per game last season (17th in NBA) and conceded 113.1 (12th in league) for a +41 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs had a -823 scoring differential last season, falling short by 10.1 points per game. They put up 113.0 points per game to rank 23rd in the league and gave up 123.1 per outing to rank 30th in the NBA.

These teams scored a combined 226.6 points per game last season, 1.9 fewer points than the total for this matchup.

Combined, these teams surrendered 236.2 points per contest last year, 7.7 more points than the over/under for this game.

Los Angeles put together a 40-42-0 ATS record last year.

San Antonio won 33 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 49 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +25000 +15000 - Clippers +2000 +1000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.