Jeremy Sochan will take the court for the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 126-122 win over the Rockets (his last action) Sochan put up 14 points, four assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Sochan's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-106)

Over 11.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-115)

Over 5.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-130)

Looking to bet on one or more of Sochan's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Clippers gave up 113.1 points per contest last season, 12th in the league.

The Clippers allowed 43.1 rebounds on average last year, 13th in the NBA.

The Clippers conceded 25 assists per game last year (10th in the league).

The Clippers were the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 32 16 6 2 2 0 0 11/19/2022 28 4 4 2 0 1 0 11/4/2022 22 6 2 2 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.