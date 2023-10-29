Devin Vassell plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates face off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Vassell, in his last game (October 27 win against the Rockets), put up 25 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Vassell's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-102)

Over 18.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+124)

Over 4.5 (+124) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the NBA last year, allowing 113.1 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Clippers were 13th in the NBA last season, giving up 43.1 per game.

Looking at assists, the Clippers were 10th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 25.0 per game.

The Clippers allowed 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 12th in the NBA in that category.

Devin Vassell vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2022 25 29 2 2 4 0 0

