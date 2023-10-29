Dak Prescott vs. Matthew Stafford in Week 8: Cowboys vs. Rams Preview, Stats
Which side has the advantage under center when Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) clash with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) at AT&T Stadium on October 29? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, keep reading.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Cowboys vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Want to rep Prescott this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dak Prescott vs. Matthew Stafford Matchup
|Dak Prescott
|2023 Stats
|Matthew Stafford
|6
|Games Played
|7
|69.5%
|Completion %
|59.8%
|1,333 (222.2)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,908 (272.6)
|6
|Touchdowns
|7
|4
|Interceptions
|6
|85 (14.2)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|59 (8.4)
|1
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Other Matchup Previews
- Click here for Sam Howell vs. Jalen Hurts in Week 8
- Click here for Phillip Walker vs. Geno Smith in Week 8
- Click here for Tua Tagovailoa vs. Mac Jones in Week 8
- Click here for Kirk Cousins vs. Jordan Love in Week 8
- Click here for Joshua Dobbs vs. Lamar Jackson in Week 8
Dak Prescott Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 242.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Rams Defensive Stats
- This season, the Rams are 17th in the NFL in points allowed (20.1 per game) and 19th in total yards allowed (326 per game).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles has allowed 1,463 passing yards this season, ranking 15th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it is first in the NFL with four.
- Against the run, the Rams have been midde-of-the-road this season, ranking 21st in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 819 (117 per game).
- Defensively, Los Angeles is 16th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 38.5%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 19th at 54.5%.
Who comes out on top when the Cowboys and the Rams square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!
Matthew Stafford Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 254.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Cowboys Defensive Stats
- This season, the Rams are surrendering 20.1 points per game (17th in NFL) and 326 total yards per game (19th).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Los Angeles has been midde-of-the-road this year, ranking 15th in the league in passing yards allowed with 1,463 (209 per game).
- Against the run, the Rams have given up 819 total rushing yards (21st in NFL) and rank 18th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.1).
- Defensively, Los Angeles is 19th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 54.5%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 16th at 38.5%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.