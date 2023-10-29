In Week 8 action at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb will face the Los Angeles Rams defense and Ahkello Witherspoon. See below for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Dallas pass catchers against the Rams' pass defense.

Cowboys vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Rams 55.6 9.3 24 78 10.66

CeeDee Lamb vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 34 catches for 475 yards (79.2 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

In terms of the passing game, Dallas is averaging the ninth-fewest yards in the league, at 210.2 (1,261 total passing yards).

The Cowboys are 12th in the league in points scored per game, at 25.7.

Dallas has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 32.5 times per game, which is 10th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Cowboys are passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 36 total red-zone pass attempts (42.9% red-zone pass rate).

Ahkello Witherspoon & the Rams' Defense

Ahkello Witherspoon has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 16 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles has ceded 1,463 total passing yards (15th in NFL) and rank 14th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

So far this season, the Rams have surrendered 141 points, ranking 17th in the league with 20.1 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank 19th in the NFL with 2,282 total yards allowed (326 per contest).

Los Angeles has allowed over 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

The Rams have given up a touchdown pass to four players this season.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Ahkello Witherspoon Rec. Targets 42 37 Def. Targets Receptions 34 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14 15 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 475 16 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 79.2 2.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 176 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 2 Interceptions

