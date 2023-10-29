Cedi Osman and his San Antonio Spurs teammates face the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 27, Osman posted 14 points in a 126-122 win against the Rockets.

Below, we look at Osman's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Cedi Osman Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+106)

Over 7.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-102)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the league last year, allowing 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Clippers allowed 43.1 rebounds per contest last year, 13th in the NBA in that category.

Conceding an average of 25.0 assists last year, the Clippers were the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Clippers were the 12th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Cedi Osman vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/29/2023 22 29 2 2 7 1 2 11/7/2022 3 2 0 0 0 0 0

