UTSA vs. East Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) will face off against their AAC-rival, the East Carolina Pirates (1-6) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Pirates will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. East Carolina matchup.
UTSA vs. East Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
UTSA vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-18.5)
|47.5
|-1100
|+675
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-18.5)
|47.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- West Virginia vs UCF
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Georgia vs Florida
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Tulane vs Rice
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Duke vs Louisville
- Oregon vs Utah
- Washington vs Stanford
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- BYU vs Texas
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
UTSA vs. East Carolina Betting Trends
- UTSA has covered three times in seven games with a spread this season.
- East Carolina has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this year.
- The Pirates have won their only game this season when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.
UTSA 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+550
|Bet $100 to win $550
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.