Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 28, when the Troy Trojans and Texas State Bobcats square off at 7:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Trojans. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Texas State vs. Troy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (-6.5) Under (53.5) Troy 30, Texas State 19

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bobcats based on the moneyline is 34.5%.

The Bobcats' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

When it has played as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year, Texas State is 2-0 against the spread.

The Bobcats have gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

The average point total for Texas State this season is 9.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Troy Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Trojans' implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Trojans have three wins in six games against the spread this year.

Troy is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

One of the Trojans' six games this season has gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 53.5 points, 3.5 more than the average point total for Troy games this season.

Bobcats vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 26.6 17.4 31.5 18.3 20 16.3 Texas State 38.3 28.4 44.3 26 33.8 30.3

