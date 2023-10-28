SMU vs. Tulsa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The SMU Mustangs (5-2) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The Golden Hurricane will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 56.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the SMU vs. Tulsa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
SMU vs. Tulsa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Texas
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
SMU vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Tulsa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-20.5)
|56.5
|-2000
|+1000
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|SMU (-20.5)
|56.5
|-1700
|+890
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Oregon vs Utah
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Washington vs Stanford
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Georgia vs Florida
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Indiana vs Penn State
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Tulane vs Rice
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Duke vs Louisville
- BYU vs Texas
SMU vs. Tulsa Betting Trends
- SMU is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Mustangs have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
- Tulsa has put together a 3-3-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Golden Hurricane have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.
SMU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the AAC
|+200
|Bet $100 to win $200
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.