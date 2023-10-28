The SMU Mustangs (5-2) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The Golden Hurricane will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 56.5 in the contest.

SMU vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

SMU vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

SMU is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Mustangs have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Tulsa has put together a 3-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Golden Hurricane have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.

SMU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the AAC +200 Bet $100 to win $200

