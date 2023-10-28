The Rice Owls (4-3) are 10.5-point underdogs in a home AAC matchup with the No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 53.5 points.

Tulane ranks 63rd in total offense (398.6 yards per game) and 44th in total defense (341.6 yards allowed per game) this season. In terms of points scored Rice ranks 31st in the FBS (34 points per game), and it is 84th defensively (27.4 points allowed per contest).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. Tulane Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Tulane vs Rice Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -10.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Looking to place a bet on Rice vs. Tulane? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Rice Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Owls are gaining 421 yards per game (-27-worst in college football) and giving up 334.7 (48th), placing them among the poorest squads offensively.

The Owls are scoring 32.3 points per game in their past three games (61st in college football), and giving up 21.7 (77th).

Rice is 18th-best in the country in passing yards during its past three games (314.7 per game), and 94th in passing yards given up (199.7).

The Owls are gaining 106.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-70-worst in college football), and conceding 135 per game (102nd).

In their past three contests, the Owls have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three games, Rice has gone over the total once.

Week 9 AAC Betting Trends

Rice Betting Records & Stats

Rice has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Owls have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Rice has gone over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

This season, Rice has won two out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

Rice has played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bet on Rice to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has racked up 2,173 yards on 63.8% passing while recording 17 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 50 times for 300 yards (42.9 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 326 receiving yards (46.6 per game) on 26 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has piled up 171 yards (on 47 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey has collected 36 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 613 (87.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has seven touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill has racked up 281 reciving yards (40.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Coleman Coco has collected 2.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording four TFL and 27 tackles.

So far Chris Conti leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has collected 43 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.