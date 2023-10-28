Rice vs. Tulane Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
In the game between the Tulane Green Wave and Rice Owls on Saturday, October 28 at 4:00 PM, our computer model expects the Green Wave to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Rice vs. Tulane Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Toss Up (55)
|Tulane 33, Rice 23
Week 9 AAC Predictions
Rice Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Owls based on the moneyline is 24.4%.
- So far this season, the Owls have compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread.
- Rice is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year.
- Three of the Owls' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- The average over/under in Rice games this season is 2.2 less points than the point total of 55 in this outing.
Tulane Betting Info (2023)
- The Green Wave have an 80.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Green Wave have covered the spread three times in six games.
- Tulane has not covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites (0-2).
- One of the Green Wave's six games this season has hit the over.
- The point total average for Tulane games this season is 56.3, 1.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Owls vs. Green Wave 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Tulane
|30.7
|19.4
|32.6
|22.4
|26
|12
|Rice
|34
|27.4
|39.3
|25.8
|27
|29.7
