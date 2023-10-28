The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1) and the No. 13 Utah Utes (6-1) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in a clash of Pac-12 foes.

Oregon has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (second-best with 47 points per game) and scoring defense (16th-best with 17 points allowed per game) this season. Utah has been thriving on defense, allowing just 295.4 total yards per contest (14th-best). Offensively, it ranks 100th by racking up 345 total yards per game.

Oregon vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Oregon vs. Utah Key Statistics

Oregon Utah 553 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345 (108th) 312.6 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.4 (11th) 224.4 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.3 (33rd) 328.6 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.7 (118th) 1 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (3rd) 7 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (51st)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has 2,089 passing yards for Oregon, completing 78.4% of his passes and recording 19 touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 105 rushing yards (15 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Mar'Keise Irving has carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 649 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times. He's also tacked on 27 catches for 222 yards (31.7 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

This season, Jordan James has carried the ball 58 times for 463 yards (66.1 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's leads his squad with 768 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 catches (out of 61 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has put together a 368-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes on 37 targets.

Gary Bryant Jr. has racked up 19 receptions for 244 yards, an average of 34.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Utah Stats Leaders

Bryson Barnes has racked up 633 yards on 58.4% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 136 yards with three scores.

Ja'Quinden Jackson has run for 450 yards on 87 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jaylon Glover has run for 256 yards across 71 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Mikey Matthews has racked up 210 receiving yards on 22 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Money Parks has 15 receptions (on 29 targets) for a total of 203 yards (29 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Devaughn Vele's 31 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 201 yards.

