Two of the nation's best offenses meet when the Memphis Tigers (5-2) take college football's 20th-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the North Texas Mean Green (3-4), who have the No. 25 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Tigers are 7-point favorites. The over/under is set at 68.5.

Memphis ranks 48th in scoring defense this season (22.7 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 35.6 points per game. On defense, North Texas is bottom-25, giving up 35.4 points per game (eighth-worst). On the bright side, it is thriving on offense, generating 34.6 points per contest (25th-best).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Texas vs. Memphis Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Apogee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Memphis vs North Texas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Memphis -7 -115 -105 68.5 -105 -115 -300 +240

Looking to place a bet on North Texas vs. Memphis? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

North Texas Recent Performance

Offensively, the Mean Green are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 475.3 yards per game (-1-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 397.3 (84th-ranked).

The Mean Green are putting up 32.3 points per game in their past three games (61st in college football), and allowing 25.3 per game (sixth-worst).

North Texas is accumulating 305.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (26th in the nation), and allowing 124.7 per game (16th-best).

The Mean Green are 95th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (169.7), and -124-worst in rushing yards allowed (272.7).

The Mean Green have covered the spread in their past three games, and went 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, North Texas has not gone over the total once.

Week 9 AAC Betting Trends

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

North Texas' ATS record is 4-3-0 this year.

The Mean Green have won their only game this year when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

North Texas games have gone over the point total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

North Texas has won one of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, North Texas has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.

Bet on North Texas to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has thrown for 1,762 yards on 64.7% passing while collecting 14 touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 153 yards with three scores.

The team's top rusher, Ayo Adeyi, has carried the ball 71 times for 507 yards (72.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Oscar Adaway III has rushed for 260 yards on 59 carries with three touchdowns.

Jay Maclin has racked up 658 receiving yards on 33 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring nine touchdowns as a receiver.

Roderic Burns has put together a 330-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 31 passes on 45 targets.

Damon Ward Jr. has racked up 250 reciving yards (35.7 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Mazin Richards leads the team with two sacks, and also has four TFL and 25 tackles.

North Texas' tackle leader, Jordan Brown, has 52 tackles, one TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

Phillip Hill has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 21 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.