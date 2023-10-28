Two of the nation's top attacks clash when the Memphis Tigers (5-2) bring college football's 20th-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the North Texas Mean Green (3-4), who have the No. 25 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Tigers are 7-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 68.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. North Texas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Texas vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

North Texas vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline North Texas Moneyline BetMGM Memphis (-7) 68.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Memphis (-6.5) 67.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game with FanDuel

North Texas vs. Memphis Betting Trends

North Texas has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Mean Green have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Memphis has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

