North Texas vs. Memphis: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
Two of the nation's top attacks clash when the Memphis Tigers (5-2) bring college football's 20th-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the North Texas Mean Green (3-4), who have the No. 25 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Tigers are 7-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 68.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. North Texas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
North Texas vs. Memphis Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Denton, Texas
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
North Texas vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|North Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-7)
|68.5
|-300
|+230
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-6.5)
|67.5
|-260
|+210
North Texas vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- North Texas has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Mean Green have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- Memphis has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
North Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
