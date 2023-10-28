Texas High School Football: How to Stream the McKinney Christian Academy vs. Dallas Christian School Game - October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM CT, Dallas Christian School will host McKinney Christian Academy in a game between 5A - District 2 teams.
McKinney Chr. vs. Dallas Chr. Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Dallas County Games This Week
Mansfield High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newman Smith High School at W T White High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flower Mound High School at Coppell High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Coppell, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Plano West Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney Christian Academy at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nolan Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Irving High School at Pearce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Birdville High School at Bryan Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Allen, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Molina High School at Sunset High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenhill School at Cistercian Prep School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Irving, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Ranchview High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Irving, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L G Pinkston High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Celina, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carter High School at North Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grace Community School at Bishop Dunne Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Collin County Games This Week
Allen High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Prosper, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcus High School at Plano Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewisville High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guyer High School at McKinney High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Guyer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Denton, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano Senior High School at Marcus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano East Senior High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coram Deo Academy at John Paul II High School - Plano
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grapevine Faith Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School at Lake Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Corinth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Ranchview High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Irving, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Rising Star High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Rising Star, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L G Pinkston High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Celina, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
