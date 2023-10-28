2023 Maybank Championship Schedule: Saturday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Following three rounds of play in the 2023 Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Rose Zhang has the top score (-18). Watch the rest of the action unfold.
How to Watch the 2023 Maybank Championship
- Start Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Venue: TPC Kuala Lumpur
- Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,596 yards
- Wednesday TV: Golf Channel
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
Maybank Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Rose Zhang
|1st
|-18
|65-68-65
|Atthaya Thitikul
|2nd
|-17
|66-71-62
|Thidapa Suwannapura
|2nd
|-17
|63-69-67
|Sei-young Kim
|4th
|-15
|69-67-65
|Megan Khang
|5th
|-14
|67-70-65
Maybank Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|9:17 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Atthaya Thitikul (-17/2nd), Thidapa Suwannapura (-17/2nd), Rose Zhang (-18/1st)
|9:06 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Nasa Hataoka (-14/5th), Sei-young Kim (-15/4th), Megan Khang (-14/5th)
|8:55 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Pie-Yun Chien (-14/5th), Celine Boutier (-13/8th), Gemma Dryburgh (-13/8th)
|8:22 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Ayaka Furue (-9/15th), Chanettee Wannasaen (-9/15th), Emily Kristine Pedersen (-9/15th)
|7:49 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Xiyu Lin (-8/21st), Jin-young Ko (-8/21st), Ruoning Yin (-8/21st)
|8:11 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Pajaree Anannarukarn (-8/21st), Gina Kim (-9/15th), Linn Grant (-9/15th)
|8:44 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Maria Gabriela Lopez (-11/11th), Nelly Korda (-11/11th), Lydia Ko (-12/10th)
|8:33 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Hannah Green (-10/14th), Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (-11/11th), Minami Katsu (-9/15th)
|8:00 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Leona Maguire (-8/21st), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (-8/21st), Stephanie Meadow (-8/21st)
|9:17 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Ida Ayu Melati (+11/76th), Amanda Tan (+14/77th)
