Leona Maguire is in 52nd place, at -1, after the first round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

Leona Maguire Insights

Maguire has finished better than par 11 times and carded 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds.

She has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in her last 19 rounds.

Over her last 19 rounds, Maguire has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Maguire has finished in the top 20 twice in her past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Maguire has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five appearances.

Maguire hopes to make the cut for the 10th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 21 -5 273 1 17 2 7 $1.6M

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

TPC Kuala Lumpur measures 6,596 yards for this tournament, 411 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,007).

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -6.

The courses that Maguire has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,562 yards, while TPC Kuala Lumpur will be 6,596 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Maguire's Last Time Out

Maguire finished in the 48th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.15 strokes.

Her 3.81-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA was strong, putting her in the 98th percentile of the field.

Maguire was better than only 27% of the field at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Maguire carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Maguire recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.7).

Maguire's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were more than the field average of 3.5.

In that last tournament, Maguire's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Maguire ended The Ascendant LPGA carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Maguire had three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.4.

All statistics in this article reflect Maguire's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

