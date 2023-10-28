Josh Jung vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (batting .289 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI), battle starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the World Series with the Rangers on top 1-0.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks while batting .266.
- He ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Jung has had a hit in 93 of 135 games this year (68.9%), including multiple hits 41 times (30.4%).
- He has gone deep in 22 games this year (16.3%), homering in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Jung has driven home a run in 45 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- In 41.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 25 games with multiple runs (18.5%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.260
|.335
|OBP
|.294
|.470
|SLG
|.463
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|80/20
|K/BB
|71/10
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (12-8) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 31st start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 177 2/3 innings pitched, with 187 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 11th, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
