Based on our computer projections, the Kansas State Wildcats will take down the Houston Cougars when the two teams come together at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Houston vs. Kansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (-17.5) Under (59.5) Kansas State 40, Houston 18

Houston Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 14.3% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

The Cougars' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

In games it has played as at least 17.5-point underdogs this year, Houston is 1-0 against the spread.

The Cougars have hit the over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

Houston games this season have averaged an over/under of 56.2 points, 3.3 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

Against the spread, the Wildcats are 5-2-0 this year.

In games they have played as 17.5-point favorites or more, Kansas State has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Wildcats have seen four of its seven games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 59.5 points, 5.7 more than the average point total for Kansas State games this season.

Cougars vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 36.9 18.1 43 11.8 28.7 26.7 Houston 28.9 31.3 26.6 25.4 34.5 46

