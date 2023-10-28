Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Crosby High School vs. La Porte High School Game - October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Crosby High School is on the road against La Porte High School at 2:00 PM CT on Saturday, October 28.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crosby vs. La Porte Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT
- Location: Austin, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Harris County Games This Week
Katy Jordan High School at Tompkins High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Woods High School at Cypress Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Cypress, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jersey Village High School at Northbrook High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tomball Memorial High School at Klein Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Klein, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
MacArthur High School - Houston at Dekaney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Spring, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Porter High School at Robert E Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Baytown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morton Ranch High School at Mayde Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James E Taylor High School at Paetow High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Lake High School at Clear Falls High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: League City, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westbury Christian School at Allen Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Falls High School at Cypress Park
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgeland High School at Cypress Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klein Collins High School at Tomball High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tomball, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alief Taylor High School at Shadow Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atascocita High School at Galena Park North Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northland Christian School at Rosehill Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Second Baptist School at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strake Jesuit College Prep at Pearland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pearland, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin O Davis Jr Senior High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klein Cain High School at Waller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Waller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Dayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dayton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School - Houston at Stratford High School - Houston
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingwood High School at Humble High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Humble, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy High School at Seven Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Woods High School at Cypress Creek High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Langham Creek High School at Cypress Ranch High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C E King High School at Summer Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Humble, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Ridge High School at Cypress Fairbanks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
