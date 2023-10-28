The Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) are 3-point favorites when they visit the Baylor Bears (3-4) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The point total is 47.5 for the contest.

Iowa State is putting up 328.9 yards per game on offense (106th in the FBS), and rank 29th on defense, yielding 329.3 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Baylor is putting up 400.3 total yards per game (59th-ranked). It ranks 98th in the FBS on defense (398.4 total yards given up per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Iowa State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Iowa State vs Baylor Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa State -3 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Looking to place a bet on Baylor vs. Iowa State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Baylor Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Bears are struggling right now. In their past three games, they are accumulating 394.3 yards per game (-44-worst in college football) and conceding 428.3 (22nd-worst).

In their past three games, the Bears are putting up 27.3 points per game (23rd-worst in college football), and conceding 34.3 per game (-87-worst).

In its past three games, Baylor has thrown for 311 yards per game (21st-best in the nation), and allowed 192 through the air (84th).

In their past three games, the Bears have rushed for 83.3 yards per game (-107-worst in college football), and given up 236.3 on the ground (-113-worst).

Over their past three contests, the Bears have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Baylor has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Week 9 Big 12 Betting Trends

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Baylor games have gone over the point total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

Baylor has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won twice.

Baylor is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

Bet on Baylor to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen leads Baylor with 1,236 yards on 89-of-145 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dominic Richardson, has carried the ball 63 times for 255 yards (36.4 per game).

Richard Reese has run for 241 yards across 52 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin's 453 receiving yards (64.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 catches on 41 targets with two touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has 20 receptions (on 46 targets) for a total of 365 yards (52.1 yards per game) this year.

Drake Dabney's 27 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 250 yards and three touchdowns.

TJ Franklin leads the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has four TFL and 21 tackles.

Matt Jones is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 47 tackles, seven TFL, and two sacks.

Caden Jenkins leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 13 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.