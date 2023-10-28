The Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Baylor Bears (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The spread forecasts an evenly-matched game, with the Cyclones favored to win by 3 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Iowa State vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Baylor vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Baylor Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-3) 47.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-2.5) 47.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Baylor vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Baylor has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bears have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Iowa State has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cyclones have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

