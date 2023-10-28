The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .927 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead ahead of Game 2 of the World Series.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.

He ranks 105th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Garcia will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .524 with six homers in his last games.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 105 of 161 games this season, with multiple hits 35 times.

He has hit a long ball in 42 games this year (26.1%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 45.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 19.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 12 contests.

He has scored a run in 84 games this year, with multiple runs 28 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .271 AVG .220 .359 OBP .297 .601 SLG .418 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 95/31 4 SB 5

