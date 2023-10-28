The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5) hit the road for a UAC clash against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Eccles Coliseum.

Southern Utah is putting up 27.7 points per game on offense (45th in the FCS), and ranks 90th defensively with 29.7 points allowed per game. Abilene Christian has sputtering defensively, ranking seventh-worst with 465.3 total yards allowed per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, regstering 368.9 total yards per contest (51st-ranked).

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Abilene Christian vs. Southern Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cedar City, Utah

Cedar City, Utah Venue: Eccles Coliseum

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Abilene Christian vs. Southern Utah Key Statistics

Abilene Christian Southern Utah 368.9 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.3 (65th) 465.3 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.9 (73rd) 156.7 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.4 (112th) 212.1 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.9 (23rd) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has 1,410 passing yards, or 201.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.4% of his passes and has tossed 13 touchdowns with two interceptions.

Jay'Veon Sunday has carried the ball 72 times for 412 yards, with three touchdowns.

Jermiah Dobbins has been given 55 carries and totaled 306 yards with two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor paces his team with 393 receiving yards on 21 receptions with five touchdowns.

Tristan Golightly has put together a 201-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 14 passes on 23 targets.

Cooper McCasland has racked up 180 reciving yards (25.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Southern Utah Stats Leaders

Justin Miller has recorded 1,715 yards (245.0 ypg) on 146-of-255 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Braedon Wissler, has carried the ball 95 times for 357 yards (51.0 per game), scoring one time.

Targhee Lambson has been handed the ball 65 times this year and racked up 168 yards (24.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

Isaiah Wooden's 447 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 44 times and has totaled 35 receptions and five touchdowns.

Zack Mitchell has caught 32 passes while averaging 59.4 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Tim Patrick Jr. has compiled 17 catches for 262 yards, an average of 37.4 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Southern Utah or Abilene Christian gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.