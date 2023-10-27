Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Zapata County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Zapata County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Zapata County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Zapata High School at Alice High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Alice, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 31
- How to Stream: Watch Here
