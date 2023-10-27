Zach Collins plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates match up versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 126-119 loss against the Mavericks, Collins put up 14 points and two blocks.

Let's break down Collins' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-102)

Over 13.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-125)

Over 7.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-108)

Over 3.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-263)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Rockets were ranked 28th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 118.6 points per game.

The Rockets allowed 41.5 rebounds on average last year, fourth in the NBA.

The Rockets allowed 26.1 assists per game last season (24th in the NBA).

The Rockets gave up 14.5 made 3-pointers per game last year, worst in the league in that category.

Zach Collins vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 30 14 10 3 2 1 2 12/19/2022 23 10 7 3 0 1 0 12/8/2022 27 10 5 3 0 1 1

