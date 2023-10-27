Wood County, Texas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.

    • Wood County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Bonham High School at Winnsboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Winnsboro, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Quitman Senior High School at West Rusk High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: New London, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

