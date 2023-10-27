Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wharton County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Wharton County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Wharton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
East Bernard High School at Van Vleck High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Van Vleck, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
