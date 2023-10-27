There is an exciting high school clash in Early, TX on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Early High School hosting Wall High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wall vs. Early Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Early, TX

Early, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brown County Games This Week

Blanket High School at Sidney High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sidney, TX

Sidney, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tom Green County Games This Week

Mccamey High School at Water Valley High School