On Friday, October 27, starting at 7:30 PM CT, Lorena High School will face Troy High School in Lorena, TX.

Troy vs. Lorena Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Lorena, TX

Lorena, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other McLennan County Games This Week

Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sheldon, TX

Sheldon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Waco University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Gholson High School at Aquilla High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27

7:15 PM CT on October 27 Location: Aquilla, TX

Aquilla, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Crawford High School at Riesel High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27

7:20 PM CT on October 27 Location: Riesel, TX

Riesel, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bosqueville High School at Valley Mills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Valley Mills, TX

Valley Mills, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bell County Games This Week

Concordia High School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on October 27

5:55 PM CT on October 27 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ellison High School at Midlothian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Midlothian, TX

Midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Belton High School at Chaparral High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Schulenburg High School at Holland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Holland, TX

Holland, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lexington, TX

Lexington, TX Conference: 3A - District 19

3A - District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockdale High School at Academy High School