Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Trinity County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Trinity County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Trinity County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Apple Springs High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corrigan-Camden High School at Groveton JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Groveton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
