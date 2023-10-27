Tre Jones' San Antonio Spurs match up versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 126-119 loss against the Mavericks, Jones put up 16 points and six assists.

In this article we will dive into Jones' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Tre Jones Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+104)

Over 9.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-139)

Over 2.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-110)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Rockets were 28th in the NBA last season, conceding 118.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Rockets allowed 41.5 rebounds per game last year, fourth in the NBA in that category.

The Rockets allowed 26.1 assists per game last year (24th in the NBA).

Conceding 14.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Rockets were last in the league in that category.

Tre Jones vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 25 12 1 4 1 0 0 12/19/2022 28 13 6 8 1 0 1 12/8/2022 35 26 3 5 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.