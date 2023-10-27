On Friday, October 27, Buna High School will host Tarkington High School, starting at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tarkington vs. Buna Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Buna, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Liberty County Games This Week

Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Dayton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dayton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hardin High School at East Chambers High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

