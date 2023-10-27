The San Antonio Spurs (0-1) host the Houston Rockets (0-1) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at Frost Bank Center on October 27, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Spurs vs Rockets Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs shot 46.5% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Rockets allowed to opponents.

San Antonio had a 15-17 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Rockets ranked fourth in rebounding in the NBA, the Spurs finished 12th.

Last year, the Spurs averaged 5.6 fewer points per game (113) than the Rockets allowed (118.6).

San Antonio went 12-14 last season when scoring more than 118.6 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs put up 115.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.1 more points than they averaged in away games (111).

San Antonio surrendered 121.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.3 fewer points than it allowed on the road (124.7).

The Spurs sunk 11.2 treys per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 1.7% points better than they averaged in road games (11 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Spurs Injuries